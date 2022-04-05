When Seeds Become Toxic Waste

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 08:00 Hits: 0

Authors: Lisa Held

This article is the first in a new series of in-depth investigations. Got a tip? Please contact us on our secure email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Mark Pomajzl had to step back from the looming pile to capture its height with his Canon PowerShot camera. Its peak pushed against the arched, white roof of the hoop building. Sun streamed in through the plastic, illuminating pink, orange, and purple ridges intersecting swaths of green.

It looked like a life-size version of a volcano a fourth-grader might build for a science fair diorama. In fact, it was a mountain of seeds. In smaller quantities, the seeds would be nearly indistinguishable from candy—rainbow Nerds, specifically—that the same kid might share with friends. But the bright colors served as an eye-catching warning: These seeds have been coated with dangerous pesticides.

Meanwhile NDEE is overseeing a cleanup led by six companies whose unplanted seed, sent to AltEn, is the original source of the contamination. The group includes the world’s three largest agrichemical giants: Bayer, Corteva Agriscience, and Syngenta, as well as AgReliant Genetics, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, and Winfield Solutions (owned by Land O’Lakes). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is assisting NDEE and told Civil Eats it is “closely monitoring the situation.” And AltEn faces one lawsuit brought by NDEE and three other lawsuits filed by seed companies seeking reimbursement for the cleanup.

As pesticides from the wet cake polluted the surrounding environment, AltEn’s wastewater also spilled into waterways. Bee colonies have since collapsed . Dogs have gotten sick . A research team at the University of Nebraska is now tracking animal and human exposures, while locals are fighting for answers to fundamental questions about what the future long-term impacts on their air, water, and health.

The larger question of how pesticide-treated seed is being disposed of by agrichemical companies has gone unanswered.

Wet cake that contains pesticide above certain levels is not supposed to be used on fields, and public documents show the farmers and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture were initially unaware of the levels of pesticide residue in AltEn’s product. When the agency detected the pesticides, it ordered AltEn to stop selling the product.

Three and a half years later, AltEn is now nationally known as the site of an ongoing environmental and public health disaster . For years, AltEn had been processing corn, sorghum, and other seeds—much of it treated with pesticides and fungicides—into ethanol. AltEn sold a byproduct of that process called “wet cake” to farmers to spread on fields as fertilizer. Wet cake from ethanol production is commonly used for that purpose, but most ethanol plants start with field corn, not treated seed.

Pomajzl discovered the pile at the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, Nebraska, on August 1, 2018. He and his colleague Jason Holsten from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) were conducting an inspection. Earlier in the summer, nearby residents had complained of horrible odors emanating from the property; they believed that something in the air was making people sick. Pomajzl and Holsten were there to investigate.

In these photos from the Nebraska Department of Energy and the Environment inspection, blue dust coats the east edge of the north hoop barn at the AltEn facility (left). The inspectors report that blue dust was blowing out of the facility at the time as well. At right, liquid runs off the wet cake storage area. (Photos by Jason Windhorst, NDEE)

Yet the larger question of how pesticide-treated seed is being disposed of by agrichemical companies has gone unanswered, even as an industry-government alliance focused on pesticide safety has convened a task force that includes representatives of the companies to probe disposal problems. AltEn was one of two ethanol manufacturers accepting treated seed in the U.S., and the six companies and others all chose to send their excess seed there when it was operating. Now that both have shut down, it’s unclear how those companies are disposing of the same volume of waste seed, which is likely toxic when aggregated. So far, the task force has taken steps to provide resources to farmers for disposal of seed that goes unused on farms. But the companies have not disclosed anything about their own disposal practices for surplus, expired, returned or quality-compromised seeds, a potentially much larger volume of waste. The companies’ detailed remediation plan for Mead outlines how they are treating wastewater to remove chemicals and containing the excess wet cake. It doesn’t mention, however, whether that hulking heap of seeds was still present when they took over the cleanup or if and how it has been cleaned up. Before adding seeds to the pile, AltEn was also storing a large volume in bags stacked on pallets in an adjacent building, according to inspection reports. The plan makes no mention of whether those seeds also remain on site and if so, how they might be disposed of. A Bayer spokesperson who said she was relaying answers for the group of companies working on the cleanup said “we have no more detail to share” about how much seed was left on site or how it was disposed of. She referred Civil Eats to NDEE for additional questions. NDEE said it has no further information on the fate of the seed. Planting Pesticides

During later site visits in 2020, Holsten, Pomajzl, and other inspectors focused their inquiries on the wet cake. One winter day, however, colleague Jason Windhorst looked toward the hoop building where AltEn housed the seed pile. Even from a distance, he later wrote, he could see that “blue dust is covering the ground, equipment, and parts of both buildings.” (Chemical-laced dust is known to drift off treated seeds during planting.)

Bags of treated seeds stored in the AltEn facility in Mead. (Photo by Jason Windhorst, NDEE)

As the saga has since played out, public records show the wet cake has been tested repeatedly and is now being consolidated and covered to contain the pesticide residues. But those materials were dangerous only because the ethanol process they came from started with neonic-treated seeds. The federal law that governs waste disposal doesn’t apply if the seeds are being used to create another product like ethanol. If the seeds are simply being discarded as opposed to used in ethanol production, they would therefore be considered waste and be covered by the law. But the law does not address, specifically, whether they are considered hazardous waste when aggregated. Instead, the law requires companies disposing of seeds to characterize whether the waste is hazardous and dispose of it accordingly. In addition, enforcement of hazardous waste regulations varies wildly from state to state. An EPA spokesperson told Civil Eats that it does not track how treated seed is disposed of and that if the seed does qualify as hazardous waste, it “may be possible” to use a database they maintain for hazardous waste disposal to track it. Information in that database is, again, dependent on state laws. Despite the situation in Nebraska, the EPA says it “is not considering any new regulations specifically for the disposal of treated seeds.” In a statement, Bayer said that it is common for seed companies to have “a portion of seed” become unstable and that, since the experience with AltEn, “we have conducted additional reviews and in-depth, on-site assessments to ensure well managed and compliant disposal of this product, and we are also examining ways internally we can reduce unusable treated seed volume on an ongoing basis.” The company declined to share any details on how it disposes of treated seed. “We really need regulators to step in and to push the industry to be transparent about where excess treated seed is going and how it is being disposed of.” AgReliant Genetics told Civil Eats its company’s specific procedures for handling unused seeds are confidential. “AgReliant Genetics has always worked closely with the industry and our customers to reinforce procedures for proper handling of treated seed at every stage of the seed’s life, and we continue to do so,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. A spokesperson for WinField Solutions similarly said that company “is committed to safely discarding these seeds, adhering to local and federal rules and regulations, as well as our agreements with seed manufacturers.” WinField did not answer specific questions about how or where the seed is disposed of. Neither Corteva nor Syngenta responded to detailed questions about their seed disposal practices. Beck’s also did not respond to a request for comment. “Our concern is that [since] this concentrated situation has caused so much harm around Mead, disposal of treated seed is going to wind up being spread out in multiple locations across the country,” said Sarah Hoyle, a pesticide program specialist at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. Since the pesticides could seep into groundwater or drift into the air if seeds are discarded without special containment systems in place, she said, “That is why we really need regulators to step in and to push the industry to be transparent about where excess treated seed is going and how it is being disposed of.” The Blame Game

In early February, as members of the Pesticide Stewardship Alliance (TPSA) gathered online for their annual conference, it looked like industry insiders were gearing up to talk about challenges with treated seed disposal and how they planned to meet them. The issue was on the agenda, and individuals representing all of the big players, including Bayer, Corteva Agriscience, and Syngenta, were in the virtual room. Agency officials from the EPA, California’s Department of Pesticide Regulation, and 20 different state agriculture departments also attended; some participated in presentations.