Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 02:57 Hits: 2

Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd. is recalling Ming Xiang brand Mushroom (enoki) from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/ming-xiang-brand-mushroom-enoki-recalled-due-to-listeria-monocytogenes/