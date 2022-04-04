Just in time for Easter, Chocolate Easter eggs with Salmonella

Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 04 April 2022

There’s a food recall by Ferrero of some Kinder Surprise chocolate products.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says the products are being pulled due to a link with a food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella.

To date, there have been ten cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak.

A number of these Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered.

The batches being recalled are Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x3.

All best before dates are between the 11th of July 2022 and 7th of October this year.

