Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 04:00 Hits: 0

Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntarily recall of “Happy Face Cookies” sold in bakery departments at two Ohio Giant Eagle supermarkets in Geneva and Ashtabula due to the possibility the product may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/two-giant-eagle-stores-recall-cookies-due-undeclared-milk-allergen