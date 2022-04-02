A Baker’s Dozen of years of Oyster Norovirus Outbreaks

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022

Norovirus makes its way into the marine environment through untreated human sewage (poop) and vomit. This may come from leaky septic systems, faulty waste water treatment plants, boaters, or beach-goers. Shellfish are filter feeders, which means they filter seawater through their bodies to get food floating in the water. When norovirus particles are in the water, shellfish can accumulate the virus in their bodies.

There have been multiple recalls of British Columbia oysters since mid-March. Illness in Canada began mid-January. Illnesses in both Seattle and Minnesota began in mid-March. 279 with Norovirus in Canada, 29 with Norovirus in Minnesota and 27 with Norovirus in Seattle. Minnesota health officials announced that they are working with “federal officials and public health agencies in other states and Canada to investigate Norovirus illnesses associated with oysters.”

A bit of history:

2018 Outbreak of Norovirus at Five Crowns Restaurant Linked to Oysters, California

In March 2018 Orange County, California public health officials investigated an outbreak of norovirus linked to consumption of raw oysters served at Five Crowns Restaurant located in Corona Del Mar. Twenty seven outbreak case patients were identified…Read More »

2018 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Raw Oysters, Canada

In March/April 2018 Canadian public health authorities investigated an outbreak of norovirus linked to consumption of raw oysters. As of April 27, 172 cases had been reported by 3 provinces: British Columbia (132), Alberta (15), and Ontario (25). No…Read More »

2018 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Oysters from British Columbia, California

On May 1, 2018, California Department of Public Health officials reported that approximately 100 individuals had reported illness after consuming raw oysters grown in British Columbia. Oysters were sold in restaurants and at retail stores. Laboratory …Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus Associated with Raw Oysters, Seattle, Washington

Two people became ill with symptoms consistent with norovirus following a meal held on December 22, 2017, at a restaurant located in Seattle, Washington. The implicated vehicle was raw oysters. No one sought medical care, and no one died. Product trac…Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus, Elliott’s Oyster House, Seattle Washington

In November 2017 Public Health Seattle King County (PHSKC) investigated an outbreak of norovirus occurring among persons who consumed raw oysters at Elliott’s Oyster House Annual Oyster event held on November 11, 2017. Thirteen attendees from 5 sepa…Read More »

2017 Suspected Norovirus Linked to Raw Oysters, Seattle, Washington

In September 2017 four people became ill with symptoms consistent with norovirus associated with eating raw oysters at a sit-down restaurant in Seattle, Washington. The implicated meal date was September 14. No one was hospitalized and no one died. C…Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Hammersley Inlet Oysters, Washington

Two people reported symptoms consistent with norovirus after eating raw oysters harvested from Hammersley Inlet in Washington state. The implicated meal date at a Seattle restaurant was April 6, 2017. No one was hospitalized and no one died.…Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus at Seattle restaurants Linked to Oysters, Washington

In late March and early April 2017 Public Health Seattle King County (PHSKC) and the Washington Department of Health investigated an outbreak of norovirus among customers who consumed raw oysters at different Seattle restaurants. Cases were part of t…Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Samish Bay Oysters, Washington

In March 2017 twenty-two people developed symptoms consistent with norovirus after consuming raw oysters at a Seattle restaurant between March 10 and March 12, 2017. No one was hospitalized and no one died. No one submitted specimens for laboratory t…Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Raw Oysters, Issaquah, Washington

Two people from different households became ill with symptoms consistent with norovirus after eating raw oysters at an Issaquah, Washington restaurant. The implicated meal date was March 20, 2017. Two dining companions also became ill although based …Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Burley Lagoon Oysters, Washington

Two people became ill with symptoms consistent with norovirus after eating raw oysters traced to Burley Lagoon, Washington. The meal date was February 25, 2017. The oysters were consumed at a Seattle restaurant. No one sought medical care and no one d…Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Raw Oysters, Seattle, Washington

Five people from three separate dining parties reported symptoms consistent with norovirus after eating raw oysters at a Seattle restaurant. Meal dates ranged from February 14, 2017, to March 2, 2017. No one was hospitalized and no one died. All parti…Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Raw Oysters at Taylor Shellfish, Seattle, Washington

In January 2017 Public Health Seattle King County (PHSKC) investigated a cluster of norovirus-like illness associated with consuming raw oysters. On January 4, 2017 four people in the same meal party consumed raw oysters at Taylor Shellfish located a…Read More »

2017 Outbreak of Norovirus at a Seattle Restaurant, Washington

Two people reported symptoms consistent with norovirus following a meal of raw oysters on February 17, 2017, at a Seattle restaurant. Traceback implicated Pick Pass oyster bed in Washington state as the source of the oysters. No one was hospitalized a…Read More »

2014 Norovirus Outbreak and Raw Oysters, Washington State

In December 2014 Washington State health officials issued an emergency closure for harvesting and ordered a recall for all shellfish originating from a portion of Mason County’s Hammersley Inlet after several people who ate raw oysters became ill. A …Read More »

2013 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Oysters in Barnstable County, MA

Public health investigators learned of gastrointestinal illnesses in multiple individuals after three separate events were held in June 2013. Illnesses were reported among attendees of a wedding rehearsal dinner held at Wayside Inn in Chatham, MA on …Read More »

2012 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Oysters Served at a New Orleans Restaurant, Louisiana

14 people became ill with Norovirus after eating oysters at a New Orleans restaurant. The Gulf Coast area where the oysters were harvested was closed down. The people who reported illness ate at the restaurant on April 28 and 29. No hospitalizations …Read More »

2011 Washington State Restaurant Assi Korean Farms Oysters

On November 4, the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers to avoid eating ASSI Brand frozen oysters from Korea following an outbreak of norovirus in Washington state. The oysters had been served at a Washington state restaurant and resulted i…Read More »

2011 Norovirus Infections Associated with Frozen Raw Oysters, Washington State

In October 2011 investigators at Public Health Seattle King County investigated an outbreak of norovirus linked to consumption of a raw oyster dish at a local restaurant. Three of 7 meal companions had consumed raw oysters. All three reported onset of…Read More »

2010 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to British Columbia Oysters

Lots of Effingam XSM (extra small), raw, oysters that were harvested between September 7 and 21 along the coast of British Columbia, Canada, were linked to outbreaks of Norovirus. The oysters were mostly sold in restaurants in British Columbia, Albe…Read More »

2010 Yaquina Bay Oysters

An outbreak of Norovirus occurred among people who had eaten oysters harvested and distributed from Yaquina Bay, Oregon. Related illnesses were discovered in at least three states. The sixteen ill people came from ten households; they ate the oyster…Read More »

2010 Outbreaks of Norovirus Linked to Oysters, Louisiana

Beginning in late March, three separate outbreaks of Norovirus, were linked to the consumption of Louisiana oysters. This resulted in the closure of three oyster harvest areas in St. Bernard, Plaquemines, and parts Lafourche and Jefferson parishes. …Read More »

2009 Multistate Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Raw Oysters from San Antonio Bay

Approximately 12 people became ill with norovirus after eating oysters that had been harvested from San Antonio Bay, Texas. The illnesses occurred in South Carolina(6 illnesses) and North Carolina. Shellfish Sanitation officers determined that thre…Read More »

2009 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to an Oyster Bar, North Carolina

Complaints of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea began on November 30 among patrons of the 42nd Street Oyster Bar, in Raleigh, North Carolina. At least three of the illnesses were laboratory confirmed as caused by Norovirus. Although oysters originating …Read More »

2009 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Oysters, South Carolina

A confirmed outbreak of Norovirus was associated with eating oysters in a private home in South Carolina.…Read More »

2009 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Gulf of Mexico Oysters, Tennessee

The state of Tennessee investigated an outbreak of Norovirus with another state in January 2009. The strains of Norovirus from the sick people matched Norovirus found in unopened, raw oysters from Mississippi Area 2C. In a second investigation, ele…Read More »

Thanks to Outbreak Database

