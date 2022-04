Articles

Published on Friday, 01 April 2022

The lawsuit was originally filed in September 2020 by Kelvin Brown, who argued that the strawberry Pop-Tarts box is "misleading" because the pastries also contain apples and pears in their filling.

(Image credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP)

