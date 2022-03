Articles

Skippy Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment

