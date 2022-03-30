Fruit Trays with Cantaloupe with Salmonella Recalled

Articles

Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. is recalling certain packages containing cantaloupe because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. These organizations have already been contacted by the company.

The product is packaged in 4 oz, 8 oz, 16 oz and 32 oz (consumer only) as well as 5 lb (foodservice only) clear plastic containers marked Fruit Medley, Fruit Tray, Fruit Salad, Cantaloupe Chunks, Hawaiian Blend, and Melon Medley. The expiration dates marked on the labels range from 3/21/2022 to 3/26/2022. The product is marketed under the label Liberty Fruit Co., Inc. and/or Carol’s Cuts with the following UPC codes: 886810710052, 886810710250, 886810710076, 886810710120, 886810710014, 886810710069, 886810060560, 886810060591, 886810060546, 886810710403, 886810710410, 886810710793, 886810710502, 886810710762, 886810710724, 886810974263, 886810710809, 886810731002, 886810731019.

The potential for contamination was noted after a routine collection sample and analysis by the FDA resulted in a positive test for Salmonella.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

If you have any of the product(s) described above, do not consume it.

