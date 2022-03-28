The Intersection of Women’s History and School Meal Programs

Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 28 March 2022

The National School Lunch Program provides nutritious meals to about 30 million children daily in the U.S. Such success would not have been possible without the early efforts and continuing contributions of women. For over a century, women have led the way in starting programs that provide healthy foods to children from underserved communities. And what started as local efforts have grown into staple, federal programs.

