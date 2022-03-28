The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Intersection of Women’s History and School Meal Programs

Category: Food Hits: 11

The National School Lunch Program provides nutritious meals to about 30 million children daily in the U.S. Such success would not have been possible without the early efforts and continuing contributions of women. For over a century, women have led the way in starting programs that provide healthy foods to children from underserved communities. And what started as local efforts have grown into staple, federal programs.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/03/28/intersection-womens-history-and-school-meal-programs

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version