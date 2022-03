Articles

It's called Lu sauce. It dates back 1,500 years (at least) and for chef Peter in Beijing, it's new as the brew of soy sauce, ginger, garlic he cooks up each night — with a special touch from his mom.

(Image credit: Aowen Cao/NPR)

