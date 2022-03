Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 12:02 Hits: 3

What to do with the purple sea urchins gobbling up the California coastline? Scott Simon talks with biologist Doug Bush of the Cultured Abalone Farm in Goleta, Calif., about turning them into food.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/19/1087712567/if-you-cant-beat-an-infestation-of-purple-sea-urchins-might-as-well-eat-them