SunTree Snack Foods LLC, of Phoenix, AZ, is recalling Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries, because the product contains undeclared sulfite. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products

