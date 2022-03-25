More Salmonella illnesses linked to mystery outbreak

Articles

Food Safety News reports that another patient has been identified in a Salmonella Saintpaul outbreak that is under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration.

The cause of the outbreak is as yet unknown. The FDA has identified 60 patients. The agency has not reported where the patients live or any other information about them.

Investigators have begun traceback efforts, but the FDA has not reported what food or foods they are tracing. The agency first reported the outbreak on March 16 when 59 patients had been identified.

Other ongoing outbreaks and their investigation status are reflected in the below table.

The table shows information about outbreak investigations being managed by FDA’s CORE Response Teams. The investigations are in a variety of stages. Some outbreaks have limited information with active investigations ongoing, others may be near completion. The table below has been abbreviated to show only active investigations.

The Food and Drug Administration will issue public health advisories for outbreak investigations that result in “specific, actionable steps for consumers — such as throwing out or avoiding specific foods — to take to protect themselves,” according to the outbreak table page.

Not all recalls and alerts result in an outbreak of foodborne illness. Not all outbreaks result in recalls.

Outbreak investigations that do not result in specific, actionable steps for consumers may or may not conclusively identify a source or reveal any contributing factors, according to CORE’s outbreak table page. If a source(s) and/or contributing factors are identified that could inform future prevention, FDA commits to providing a summary of those findings, according to CORE officials.

