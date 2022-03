Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 23:33 Hits: 6

We are recalling all cases of 200g/7.05oz package of Enoki Mushroom, product of Taiwan sold during 3/1/22-3/16/22 due to the Listeria contamination of Enoki mushrooms was discovered. Listeria Monocytogenes can cause serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail of elderly

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/top-quality-produce-inc-recalls-enoki-mushroom-because-possible-health-risk