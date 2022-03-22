French Connection: Buitoni brand Fraîch’Up frozen pizzas recalled due to possible contamination by E. coli O26 linked to 58 ill, 27 with HUS with 2 deaths

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Product produced by Nestlé.

According to French health authorities, as part of the investigations carried out on the cases of serious haemolytic and uraemic syndromes (HUS) reported since January 1, 2022, the analyzes (epidemiological, microbiological and traceability) carried out suggest, at this stage, a possible link with the consumption of frozen pizzas from the Fraîch’Up range of the Buitoni brand. Investigations are continuing to determine the origin of the contamination, including for other products, as well as epidemiological investigations in order to establish potential links with all the cases detected in the territory since the beginning of January 2022.

Consequently, as a precautionary measure, and pending additional analyses, the company is proceeding today with the withdrawal-recall of all the pizzas in the Fraîch’Up range, of the Buitoni brand, marketed on this day.

As of March 17, 2022, 27 cases of HUS or serious infection, linked to E. coli bacteria with similar characteristics, have been identified, and 31 additional cases are under investigation. These 58 cases occurred in 12 regions of metropolitan France: Hauts-de-France (13 cases), New Aquitaine (9 cases), Pays de la Loire (9 cases), Brittany (6 cases), Ile-de-France ( 6 cases), Grand Est (5 cases), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (3 cases), Bourgogne Franche-Comté (2 cases), Center Val-de-Loire (2 cases) Normandy (1 case), Occitanie (1 case ) and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (1 case). The sick children, aged 1 to 18 years with a median age of 5 ½ years, presented symptoms between 10/01/2022 and 10/03/2022. Two children died.

Public Health France, in conjunction with the National Reference Centers for E. coli, the General Directorate for Food, the General Directorate for Competition, Consumption and the Repression of Fraud, and in coordination with the General Directorate for Health, is continuing to investigate all cases of pediatric HUS reported since January 1, 2022.

