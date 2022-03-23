Next Generation Farm recalls raw milk due to Salmonella

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 03:42 Hits: 8

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets warned residents to avoid consuming raw milk from a farm in Adams due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the Department, consumers should not consume unpasteurized raw milk from Next Generation Farm which is located at 9922 County Route 152 in Adams, which is located in Jefferson County.

According to a press release from the Department, a sample of the milk was collected by an inspector from the Department who discovered the product was contaminated with Salmonella. The producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result on March 9.

Further laboratory testing was completed on March 21 and confirmed the presence of Salmonella in the raw milk sample. The producer was prohibited from selling raw milk until subsequent sampling indicate that the product is free of harmful bacteria.

The Department recommends that any consumers who purchased raw milk from Next Generation Farm immediately dispose of it and call the farm at (315) 486-2340.

However, the Department reminded residents that raw milk does not provide the protection of pasteurization. Pasteurization is a process that heats milk to a specific temperature for a set period of time and kills the bacteria responsible for numerous illnesses and diseases such as listeriosis, salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria, and brucellosis.

Pasteurization of milk is recognized internationally as an effective means of preventing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, including salmonellosis. Although no illnesses associated with the product have been reported yet, Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Additionally, the bacteria can cause healthy individuals to experience fever, diarrhea which may be bloody, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as aneurysms, endocarditis, and arthritis.

