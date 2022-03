Articles

Scientists have been working to develop an airy pizza dough without yeast. Researchers in Naples, Italy say they have achieved it using a process like the one used to produce carbonation in soda.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/22/1088097094/using-a-process-similar-to-how-soda-is-made-scientists-have-created-yeast-free-p