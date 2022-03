Articles

St. Benoit Creamery of Sonoma, CA is recalling French Vanilla Yogurt, lot code # 2054, best by date 8/22/2022, because it may contain undeclared EGG allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to EGG allergen run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consu

