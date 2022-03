Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 04:00 Hits: 11

Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. is voluntarily recalling from the market all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips, as listed below, processed at its Depew, NY production facilities, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fruit-fresh-inc-recalls-products-due-possible-health-risk