Fruit Fresh Up is recalling all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips due to Listeria

Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022

Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. is voluntarily recalling from the market all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips, as listed below, processed at its Depew, NY production facilities, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper evident seal and identified with a “Best if Used By” date between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022. Ready-to-eat dips are provided in 7oz clear plastic clamshell containers with a Best if Used By date of March 15, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard immediately. No illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

This voluntary recall notification is being issued after results from the environmental program found surfaces where products are packaged into containers to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Listing of products subject to this recall can be found below.

Recalled items from the facility were distributed in NY and surrounding states.

Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recall should be directed to Fruit Fresh Up, Inc at 716-684-3400, Monday – Friday 8:00am to 3:00pm Eastern Time.

Fruit Fresh Up is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

Listing of Products Subject to Recall:

Product Description UPC Wegmans 10oz Watermelon Chunks 077890209066 Wegmans 24oz Mini Hearts 077890938096 Wegmans 32oz Watermelon Chunks 077890246610 Wegmans 32oz Pineapple Spears 077890251843 Wegmans 32oz Cantaloupe Spears 077890260579 Wegmans 32oz Melon Trio 077890495520 Fresh Harvest 18oz Cantaloupe Spears 64779300398 Fresh Harvest 18oz Melon Trio 64779300400 Fresh Harvest 18oz Pineapple Spears 64779300397 Fresh Harvest 18oz Watermelon Chunks 64779300469 Fresh Harvest 6# Pine Bucket 64779300011 Fresh Harvest Small fruit platter w/raspberry dip 64779300336 Fresh Harvest Small veggie platter w/ranch 64779300337 Lexington Co-op 10oz Melon Combo 64779300370 Lexington Co-op 10oz Cantaloupe Chunk (4/cs) 64779300369 Lexington Co-op 10oz Honeydew Chunk (2/cs) 64779300370 Lexington Co-op 10oz Mixed fruit 64779300374 Lexington Co-op 10oz Pineapple chunks 64779300372 Lexington Co-op 10oz Watermelon Chunks 64779300373 Lexington Co-op 32oz Fruit Bowl 64779300360 Lexington Co-op 32oz Melon Trios 64779300403 Lexington Co-op 32oz Pineapple Spears 64779300401 Lexington Co-op 32oz Watermelon Chunks 64779300468 Tops Large Cantaloupe BBD on bottom of container Tops Large Mixed Melon BBD on bottom of container Tops Large Pineapple BBD on bottom of container Tops Large Watermelon BBD on bottom of container Tops Small Cantaloupe BBD on bottom of container Tops Small Mixed Melon BBD on bottom of container Tops Small Pineapple BBD on bottom of container Tops Small Watermelon BBD on bottom of container Fruit Fresh Up Raspberry Dip (7oz) 64779300105

