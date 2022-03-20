The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fruit Fresh Up is recalling all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips due to Listeria

Fruit Fresh Up is recalling all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips due to Listeria Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. is voluntarily recalling from the market all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips, as listed below, processed at its Depew, NY production facilities, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper evident seal and identified with a “Best if Used By” date between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022. Ready-to-eat dips are provided in 7oz clear plastic clamshell containers with a Best if Used By date of March 15, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard immediately. No illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

This voluntary recall notification is being issued after results from the environmental program found surfaces where products are packaged into containers to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Listing of products subject to this recall can be found below.

Recalled items from the facility were distributed in NY and surrounding states.

Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recall should be directed to Fruit Fresh Up, Inc at 716-684-3400, Monday – Friday 8:00am to 3:00pm Eastern Time.

Fruit Fresh Up is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

Listing of Products Subject to Recall:

Product DescriptionUPC
Wegmans 10oz Watermelon Chunks077890209066
Wegmans 24oz Mini Hearts077890938096
Wegmans 32oz Watermelon Chunks077890246610
Wegmans 32oz Pineapple Spears077890251843
Wegmans 32oz Cantaloupe Spears077890260579
Wegmans 32oz Melon Trio077890495520
Fresh Harvest 18oz Cantaloupe Spears64779300398
Fresh Harvest 18oz Melon Trio64779300400
Fresh Harvest 18oz Pineapple Spears64779300397
Fresh Harvest 18oz Watermelon Chunks64779300469
Fresh Harvest 6# Pine Bucket64779300011
Fresh Harvest Small fruit platter w/raspberry dip64779300336
Fresh Harvest Small veggie platter w/ranch64779300337
Lexington Co-op 10oz Melon Combo64779300370
Lexington Co-op 10oz Cantaloupe Chunk (4/cs)64779300369
Lexington Co-op 10oz Honeydew Chunk (2/cs)64779300370
Lexington Co-op 10oz Mixed fruit64779300374
Lexington Co-op 10oz Pineapple chunks64779300372
Lexington Co-op 10oz Watermelon Chunks64779300373
Lexington Co-op 32oz Fruit Bowl64779300360
Lexington Co-op 32oz Melon Trios64779300403
Lexington Co-op 32oz Pineapple Spears64779300401
Lexington Co-op 32oz Watermelon Chunks64779300468
Tops Large CantaloupeBBD on bottom of container
Tops Large Mixed MelonBBD on bottom of container
Tops Large PineappleBBD on bottom of container
Tops Large WatermelonBBD on bottom of container
Tops Small CantaloupeBBD on bottom of container
Tops Small Mixed MelonBBD on bottom of container
Tops Small PineappleBBD on bottom of container
Tops Small WatermelonBBD on bottom of container
Fruit Fresh Up Raspberry Dip (7oz)64779300105

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/fruit-fresh-up-is-recalling-all-fresh-cut-fruit-and-vegetable-products-and-ready-to-eat-dips-due-to-listeria/

