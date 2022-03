Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 04:00 Hits: 5

Continental Mills has issued a recall of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, due to a potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/continental-mills-recalls-kroger-buttermilk-pancake-waffle-mix-due-possible-foreign-material