Carol "Mommom" Cohn died at age 91 from COVID in 2020. Now, her family is honoring her memory by sharing the matriarch's beloved matzo ball soup recipe with the world.

(Image credit: Melanie Gardiner)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/18/1086666486/matzo-ball-soup-recipe-covid-obituary