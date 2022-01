Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 23:35 Hits: 6

Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired treat that features a caramel-flavored crème and a dash of sea salt, has fallen victim to some supply chain and labor disruptions as part of a "nationwide shortage."

(Image credit: Bill Chappell)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/19/1074161966/girl-scout-cookie-adventurefuls-supply-chain