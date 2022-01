Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 14:38 Hits: 5

The USDA Agricultural Research Service’s National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria, Illinois (a.k.a. “The Ag Lab”) has a storied history of scientific and technological innovation that includes methods to mass-produce penicillin and biobased engine lubricants.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/01/19/peoria-ag-lab-where-innovation-and-outreach-go-hand-hand