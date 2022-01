Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 20:21 Hits: 0

French dressing is the only pourable dressing required to adhere to standards. The Association for Dressing and Sauces, an industry group, petitioned to pull the standards in the name of "innovation."

(Image credit: Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/13/1072839693/after-more-than-70-years-the-fda-is-dropping-its-regulation-for-french-dressing