Published on Friday, 14 January 2022

Lily’s Sweets, is voluntarily recalling 18,855 cases of 7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips due to the presence of soy lecithin. People who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to soy should not consume these products. The product was a limited holiday seasonal offering available exclusively a

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/lilys-sweets-voluntarily-recalls-lilys-peppermint-flavor-baking-chips-due-undeclared-presence-soy