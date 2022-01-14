FDA: Salmonella Outbreak linked to cut cantaloupe

Articles

The FDA has quietly announced that cut cantaloupe is behind an outbreak of Salmonella Javiana infections. The CDC remains mum on the topic.

In a weekly update, the Food and Drug Administration added two words to a line item about the Salmonella Javiana outbreak — cut cantaloupe. The outbreak has sickened at least 65 people but the FDA has not revealed what states the people live in.

The FDA reports that as of Jan. 13 the outbreak has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not released any information about the outbreak despite the FDA has identified the probable cause. The FDA has not reported information regarding the patients’ ages or illness onset dates. Neither did the agency report whether there were any hospitalizations or deaths in the outbreak.

According to information released by the FDA in December 2021, fresh-cut fruit from Taylor Cut Produce, which was eventually recalled, was the likely culprit in the Salmonella Javiana outbreak.

The company recalled an undisclosed amount of its “Fruit Luau” that was linked to the outbreak. At that time the company reported the implicated fruit was distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1. Tailor Cut Produce officials said the recalled product could be in restaurants, banquet facilities, hotels, schools, and institutional food service establishments.

“The potential for contamination was noted after several patients fell ill in four hospitals in Pennsylvania. Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem,” according to a December 2021 recall notice from Taylor Cut Produce.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the epidemiologic evidence collected as of early December 2021 indicated that the fruit mix was a potential source of the illnesses. The state’s review of invoices shows that a common food eaten by many confirmed outbreak patients was the fruit mix from Tailor Cut Produce.

