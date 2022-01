Articles

Monday, 10 January 2022

Poppies International, Inc. of Battleboro, NC is expanding their voluntary recall to include the Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs 30ct container, UPC 7 25439 99597 9, Lot # L2I5021 Best Before Date 06/08/23 that were made during December 7-10, 2021, due to the possible presence of small metal fragm

