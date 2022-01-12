The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

11 Hepatitis A cases linked to Gino’s Ristorante Pizzeria

11 Hepatitis A cases linked to Gino’s Ristorante Pizzeria The Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) announced today the temporary closure of Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton in relation to a Hepatitis A Virus (HAV) outbreak in the county. The restaurant will be closed until further notice while the investigation continues.

At this time, 11 total cases are under investigation, with 9 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A and 2 potential cases of Hepatitis A. Of the 9 confirmed cases, 7 people were hospitalized. To date, one death is confirmed and one additional death is under investigation.

Authorities believe the outbreak began in late November, and current data suggests that the outbreak “no longer presents a risk.” However, officials are continuing to look into the situation. Per standard public health protocols, OPH coordinated with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to issue a health advisory on Wednesday. As a result, OPH continues to receive additional information to support its investigation and identify additional potential cases. Investigation conducted to date suggests the exposure occurred in late November no longer presents a risk. However, additional investigation into probable cases resulting from the health advisory associated with this outbreak are underway. In the interest of public health, the restaurant has been shut down until further notice.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. The virus is generally spread when people come into trace amounts of stool from an infected person through food, drink or an object. The disease can also be spread through close contact. It can be prevented by vaccination.

Symptoms include:

• Yellow skin or eyes
• Not wanting to eat
• Upset stomach
• Throwing up
• Stomach pain
• Fever
• Dark urine or light-colored stools
• Diarrhea
• Joint pain
• Feeling tired

History of Inspectionshttps://pa.healthinspections.us/montgomery/#facility

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/11-hepatitis-a-cases-linked-to-ginos-ristorante-pizzeria/

