Tons of Ground Beef recalled due to E. coli and Consumer Reports tests

On Jan. 6, 2022, the Department of Agriculture announced the recall of 28,356 pounds of ground beef, including Kroger-branded ground beef sold at Fred Meyer and QFC supermarkets, as well as products sold at Albertsons, Walmart, and WinCo grocery stores. The products all include the EST number 965 on their labels and were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Kroger-brand ground beef purchased at a Fred Meyer supermarket in Seattle and tested by Consumer Reports was found to have a deadly strain of E. coli called O157:H7. The tested package of 93 percent lean ground beef is marked with an “Establishment” (EST) number of 965, representing Interstate Meat, the plant where the meat was processed, and a “use or freeze by date” of 1/11/2022. (See the product label below.)

Kroger spokesperson Kristal Howard told CR that the company has initiated an investigation and that Interstate Meat supplies its Fred Meyer and QFC supermarkets in the Pacific Northwest. Fred Meyer has locations in Alaska, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. QFC has supermarkets in Washington and Oregon. Both chains are owned by Kroger.

