Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 05:00 Hits: 7

GHGA, LLC. is voluntarily recalling 266, 7.8 oz. packages of Chicken Salad Croissants due to undeclared fish. People who are allergic to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The recalled product was shipped to Kroger stores in Alabama, Geor

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ghga-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-fish-chicken-salad-croissants