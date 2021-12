Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 05:00 Hits: 1

Poppies International, Inc. of Battleboro, NC is issuing a voluntary recall of selected products that were made during December 7-10, 2021, due to the possible presence of small metal fragments. The issue was discovered during production. No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection wit

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/poppies-international-inc-battleboro-north-carolina-issues-voluntary-recall-certain-lots-chocolate