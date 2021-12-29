Haifa Smoked Fish Inc Expands Recall of Turbot Cold Smoked 8 oz Package Lots # 97, 223, 299, 321 Because of Possible Health Risk

HAIFA SMOKED FISH of Jamaica, NY is expanding their recall of Turbot Cold Smoked 8 oz Packages to include 920 LB of Turbot from Lots 97, 223, 299, 321. The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections i

