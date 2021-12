Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 05:00 Hits: 6

Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA 01950 is recalling 1,480 trays of Sienna® Chocolate Decadent Brownies due to a mis-pack, resulting in an undeclared tree nut (pecan). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/diannes-fine-desserts-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-pecan-allergen-siennar-chocolate-decadent