SEVIROLI FOODSA INC., of Garden City is recalling Aplenty Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit due to an undeclared allergen – milk in the product. The affected products were sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels and distributed throughout the US.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/seviroli-foods-inc-garden-city-recalling-aplenty-rotini-plant-based-bolognese-meal-kit-due