Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 11:15 Hits: 4

Authors: GM Watch

In vitro tests on three GMO-associated pesticides show alarming toxicity of 2,4-D but miss toxic effects of glyphosate that show up in other types of study

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19959-cell-line-tests-on-pesticides-not-ready-to-replace-animal-testing