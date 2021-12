Articles

Woody’s Pet Food Deli of Minneapolis, MN is recalling Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements” sticker due to a Salmonella health risk. The product was distributed in the company’s retail stores in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and Woodbury, Minnesota. Salmonella can affect animals eating the product.

