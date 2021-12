Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 20 December 2021

Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in

