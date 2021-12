Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

Joy’s International Foods of Melbourne, Florida is recalling the Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix with best by date 08/18/2023, because it contains undeclared Soy & Fish. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy and Fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/joys-international-foods-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-soy-fish-joys-gourmet-bloody-mary-mix