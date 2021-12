Articles

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces a Voluntary Precautionary Recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ processing facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

