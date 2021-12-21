The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Fresh Express recalls salads due to Listeria

Category: Food Hits: 6

Fresh Express recalls salads due to Listeria Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeriamonocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

Recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States, as well as distributors and retailers in Canada. U.S. distribution includes the states of CT, IA, IL, IN ,KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, ND, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, WI. Canadian distribution includes the provinces of Ontario and Manitoba.

The full list of recalled products is found at the end of this announcement. The recall includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350. Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date. No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.

The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood facility. The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported ten illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes detected in the random sample beginning in 2016 to the present.

Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review. Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories.

In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express Product Recall December 20, 2021

ProductProduct CodeUPC Code
Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z350041190066360
Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z350041190066469
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10ozZ324 through Z350071279275062
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350071279271033
Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6ozZ324 through Z350071279251011
Fresh Express American 11 ozZ324 through Z350071279241005
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 ozZ324 through Z350071279123004
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 ozZ324 through Z350071279127019
Fresh Express America’s Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14ozZ324 through Z350071279123011
Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 ozZ324 through Z350071279271224
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 ozZ324 through Z350071279275048
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 ozZ324 through Z350071279271262
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 ozZ324 through Z350071279271002
Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 ozZ324 through Z350071279309194
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 ozZ324 through Z350071279302027
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 ozZ324 through Z350071279309439
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 ozZ324 through Z350071279302096
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 ozZ324 through Z350071279306063
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 ozZ324 through Z350071279306049
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3ozZ324 through Z350071279309101
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed 11.7ozZ324 through Z350071279309118
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 11.5 ozZ324 through Z350071279306025
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 11.1ozZ324 through Z350071279309064
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sweet Kale 10.9ozZ324 through Z350071279306056
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai ‘N” Cashews 11.7 ozZ324 through Z350071279309248
Fresh Express Chopped Romaine Club Size! 32ozZ324 through Z350071279261003
Fresh Express Fancy Greens 7 ozZ324 through Z350071279232010
Fresh Express Farmer’s Garden 9 ozZ324 through Z350071279281025
Fresh Express Garden Jardin Shreds Iceberg 8 ozZ324 through Z350071279107080
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Green Leaf 4.5ozZ324 through Z350071279151021
Fresh Express Garden Shreds IcebergZ324 through Z350071279151014
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg 14ozZ324 through Z350071279152004
Fresh Express Gourmet Café Creative Classics Chicken Caesar 5.75 ozZ324 through Z350071279407074
Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Santa Fe Greek 5.23 ozZ324 through Z350071279407135
Fresh Express Green & Crisp 11ozZ324 through Z350071279108049
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 18ozZ324 through Z350071279262017
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 9ozZ324 through Z350071279261027
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Jardin Iceberg 12 ozZ324 through Z350071279104126
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Jardin Iceberg 24 ozZ324 through Z350071279104133
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Lechuga Repollo 12 ozZ324 through Z350071279103020
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Lechuga Repollo 24 ozZ324 through Z350071279104119
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Lechuga Repollo 3 lbZ324 through Z350071279106014
Fresh Express Italian 9ozZ324 through Z350071279211008
Fresh Express Kit Bacon Caesar 10.3 ozZ324 through Z350071279301082
Fresh Express Kit Caesar – Cesar 9.8 ozZ324 through Z350071279301006
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Family Size 19.5 ozZ324 through Z350071279310053
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Lite 9.8ozZ324 through Z350071279301013
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme 10.5ozZ324 through Z350071279301044
Fresh Express Kit Italian Balsamic 10.5ozZ324 through Z350071279302072
Fresh Express Kit Parisienne Supreme 16 ozZ324 through Z350071279310022
Fresh Express Kit Pear Gorgonzola 6.7ozZ324 through Z350071279309019
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 10.2ozZ324 through Z350071279302102
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 7.7ozZ324 through Z350071279302089
Fresh Express Leafy Green Romaine 9ozZ324 through Z350071279261126
Fresh Express Lettuce Trio – Lechuga Trio 9ozZ324 through Z350071279108094
Fresh Express Organic Baby Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z350071279780030
Fresh Express Organic Baby Kale 5ozZ324 through Z350071279780191
Fresh Express Organic Baby Romaine 5ozZ324 through Z350071279780054
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 10ozZ324 through Z350071279785028
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z350071279785059
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z350071279780023
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Classic Caesar 9.8ozZ324 through Z350071279787015
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Sweet Dijon Onion 7.6 ozZ324 through Z350071279787039
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 16ozZ324 through Z350071279785073
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350071279780085
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Baby Sweet Lettuce 5ozZ324 through Z350071279780092
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Fresh Herb Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350071279780047
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 10ozZ324 through Z350071279785011
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z350071279785042
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350071279780016
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Super Greens 5ozZ324 through Z350071279780207
Fresh Express Premium Romaine – Lechuga Romana Especial 9ozZ324 through Z350071279108087
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit – Asian Avocado 9.7 ozZ324 through Z350071279126043
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit – Honey Pecan 9.3ozZ324 through Z350071279126036
Fresh Express Shreds Iceberg 8 ozZ324 through Z350071279151014
Fresh Express Spinach & Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z350071279271194
Fresh Express Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z350071279785165
Fresh Express Spinach 8ozZ324 through Z350071279132044
Fresh Express Spring Mix 10ozZ324 through Z350071279275031
Fresh Express Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350071279231006
Fresh Express Sweet & Crunchy 5ozZ324 through Z350071279271187
Fresh Express Sweet Butter 6ozZ324 through Z350071279221038
Fresh Express Sweet Hearts 9ozZ324 through Z350071279221052
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6 ozZ324 through Z350071279309231
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6ozZ324 through Z350071279302126
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar 9.7 ozZ324 through Z350071279309217
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 9.4ozZ324 through Z350071279302119
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Greek Caesar 9.3ozZ324 through Z350071279309224
Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s 11 ozZ324 through Z350071279281063
Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s 11ozZ324 through Z350071279281001
Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix 7ozZ324 through Z350071279281049
Giant Eagle American 11 ozZ324 through Z350003003492310
Giant Eagle American 24 ozZ324 through Z350003003493037
Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw 10 ozZ324 through Z350003003492317
Giant Eagle Avocado Chopped Kit 7ozZ324 through Z350003003494286
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 10 ozZ324 through Z350003003492327
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 5 ozZ324 through Z350003003492313
Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar 10.3 ozZ324 through Z350030034923365
Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme 10.5 ozZ324 through Z350030034923358
Giant Eagle Caesarlite Salad 9.8 ozZ324 through Z350030034923341
Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style 12 ozZ324 through Z350030034923310
Giant Eagle Chopped Avocado Ranch Salad Kit 12.8 ozZ324 through Z350030034939441
Giant Eagle Chopped Caesar 10.4 ozZ324 through Z350030034923402
Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 ozZ324 through Z350030034923389
Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style 11.5 ozZ324 through Z350030034923327
Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp 11.1 ozZ324 through Z350030034923396
Giant Eagle Chopped Sweet Kale 11.9 ozZ324 through Z350030034923297
Giant Eagle Coleslaw 16 ozZ324 through Z350003003492309
Giant Eagle Fancy Greens 7ozZ324 through Z350003003494283
Giant Eagle Garden Salad 12 ozZ324 through Z350003003492319
Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine 9 ozZ324 through Z350003003492312
Giant Eagle Italian 9 ozZ324 through Z350003003492311
Giant Eagle Juicing Greens 11 ozZ324 through Z350003003492321
Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine 9 ozZ324 through Z350003003492324
Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped Kit 10.3 ozZ324 through Z350003003494284
Giant Eagle Romaine Garden Salad 12 ozZ324 through Z350003003492316
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 ozZ324 through Z350003003492320
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 8 ozZ324 through Z350003003492315
Giant Eagle Spinach 16 ozZ324 through Z350003003492308
Giant Eagle Spinach 8 ozZ324 through Z350003003492348
Giant Eagle Spring Mix + Spinach 5 ozZ324 through Z350003003492325
Giant Eagle Spring Mix 5 ozZ324 through Z350003003492323
Giant Eagle Sweet & Crunchy 5 ozZ324 through Z350003003492326
Giant Eagle Sweet Butter 6 ozZ324 through Z350003003492307
Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts 9 ozZ324 through Z350003003492322
Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers 11 ozZ324 through Z350003003492328
Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit 12.3Z324 through Z350099100086960
Little Salad Bar Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 ozZ324 through Z350099100219542
Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit 10.5ozZ324 through Z350099100263934
Little Salad Bar Caesar Salad Kit 10.5 ozZ324 through Z350099100086991
Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 6.2ozZ324 through Z350099100107368
Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad 8.75ozZ324 through Z350099100096068
Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw 14ozZ324 through Z350409910021843
Little Salad Bar Cranberry Walnut Salad 4.5ozZ324 through Z350099100096174
Little Salad Bar Garden Salad 12ozZ324 through Z350099100082979
Little Salad Bar Italian Salad 9ozZ324 through Z350099100083181
Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad 7ozZ324 through Z350099100096143
Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 12 ozZ324 through Z350099100087028
Little Salad Bar Spinach 8 ozZ324 through Z350099100083419
Little Salad Bar Spring Mix 5 ozZ324 through Z350099100083495
Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 11.3 ozZ324 through Z350099100087905
Little Salad Bar Sweet Butter 6 ozZ324 through Z350099100083037
Little Salad Bar Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 12.2 ozZ324 through Z350099100083549
Market District Ultimate Kale Caesar Salad Kit 8.5 ozZ324 through Z350030034939724
Marketside Angel Hair Coleslaw 10ozZ324 through Z350681131387491
Marketside Baby Greens Salad 6ozZ324 through Z350081131355023
Marketside Baby Spinach 11ozZ324 through Z350681131090254
Marketside Baby Spinach 6ozZ324 through Z350681131027908
Marketside Bacon Caesar Salad Kit 14.6ozZ324 through Z350681131387354
Marketside Butter Lettuce Salad 6ozZ324 through Z350681131027861
Marketside Caesar Salad Kit 14.5ozZ324 through Z350681131387446
Marketside Chopped Romaine Mix 9ozZ324 through Z350681131221412
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian 13.6ozZ324 through Z350081131305158
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch 12.3ozZ324 through Z350081131305134
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch 12.8ozZ324 through Z350081131305448
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 11.3ozZ324 through Z350681131148320
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola 13.7ozZ324 through Z350081131305165
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry 9.5ozZ324 through Z350681131221320
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest 13.4ozZ324 through Z350081131305127
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch 13.8ozZ324 through Z350081131305141
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 12ozZ324 through Z350681131328944
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 24ozZ324 through Z350681131328951
Marketside Crisp Greens 12ozZ324 through Z350081131355030
Marketside Family Size Caesar Salad Kit 22.3ozZ324 through Z350681131387460
Marketside Family Size Sunflower Bacon Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 22.3ozZ324 through Z350081131377346
Marketside Fresh Spinach 10ozZ324 through Z350681131329460
Marketside Hearts of Romaine 10ozZ324 through Z350068113102783
Marketside Leafy Romaine 9ozZ324 through Z350681131027816
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula & Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z350681131532082
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z350068113122173
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350681131221290
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z350681131085731
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z350681131328982
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z350081131354781
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 5.5ozZ324 through Z350081131354798
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z350081131354767
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350081131354774
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 18ozZ324 through Z350681131388078
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 9ozZ324 through Z350681131387538
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 16ozZ324 through Z350681131532099
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8ozZ324 through Z350681131328968
Marketside Spinach & Spring Mix 11ozZ324 through Z350081131355016
Marketside Spring Mix 11ozZ324 through Z350081131355009
Marketside Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350081131354996
Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw 16ozZ324 through Z350681131387484
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 16ozZ324 through Z350007989340944
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z350007989340883
O Organics Organic Baby Kale 5ozZ324 through Z350007989340916
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z350007989340857
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z350007989340852
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 16ozZ324 through Z350007989340915
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 5ozZ324 through Z350007989340910
O Organics Organic Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z350007989340856
O Organics Organic Super Greens Blend 5ozZ324 through Z350007989340941
O Organics Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350079893408538
Signature Farms 50 -50 Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350002113014670
Signature Farms 50/50 Mix 10ozZ324 through Z350002113041918
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 10ozZ324 through Z350002113041919
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z350002113014669
Signature Farms Baby Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350021130146680
Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color 14ozZ324 through Z350021130111961
Signature Farms Garden Salad 12ozZ324 through Z350002113098135
Signature Farms Green & Crisp 11ozZ324 through Z350021130419128
Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds 8ozZ324 through Z350021130112180
Signature Farms Premium Romaine 9ozZ324 through Z350021130419166
Signature Farms Spinach 8ozZ324 through Z350002113098134
Signature Farms Spring Mix 10ozZ324 through Z350021130419173
Signature Farms Sweet & Crunchy 5ozZ324 through Z350002113014671
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach & Arugula Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350099100087974
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z350099100088551
Simply Nature Organic Chopped Kale 12ozZ324 through Z350099100088735
Simply Nature Organic Mixed Greens 5ozZ324 through Z350099100088049
Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z350099100088612
Weis Fresh From the Field 50-50 Salad Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350041497067756
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z350041497067763
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Sweet Lettuce 5ozZ324 through Z350041497067824
Weis Fresh From the Field Spinach & Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z350041497076192
Weis Fresh From the Field Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350041497067770
Wellsley Farms Organic 50-50 Mix 16ozZ324 through Z350088867009193
Wellsley Farms Organic Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z350088867006716
Wellsley Farms Organic Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z350088867006711
Wellsley Farms Organic Herb Mix 5ozZ324 through Z350088867009195
Wellsley Farms Organic Lettuce Blend 16ozZ324 through Z350088867009194
Wellsley Farms Organic Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z350088867009192
Wellsley Farms Organic Super Greens 16ozZ324 through Z350088867006714

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/fresh-express-recalls-salads-due-to-listeria/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version