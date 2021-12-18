Bosket Bread Company Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy, Wheat, Milk, Sesame, Egg in Bread

Bosket Bread Company LLC of Leavenworth, Washington is recalling 54 units total of the 15 bread products, because it may contain undeclared soy, wheat, milk, sesame, or egg.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/bosket-bread-company-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-soy-wheat-milk-sesame-egg-bread