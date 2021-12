Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 05:00 Hits: 1

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/pg-issues-voluntary-recall-aerosol-dry-conditioner-spray-products-and-aerosol-dry-shampoo-spray