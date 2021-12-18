Hepatitis A risk at KFC in Hudson North Carolina

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021

The State of North Carolina notified Caldwell County this late afternoon about a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in an individual who works at KFC in Hudson.

According to state guidelines, transmission to patrons is unlikely, so vaccination for restaurant patrons is not recommended at this time.

“We are working closely with the restaurant, the State of North Carolina, and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our community,” said Anna Martin, Caldwell County Public Health Director.

The individual diagnosed with Hepatitis A is being treated. Individuals who came in close contact with the patient have been notified.

The nation is experiencing a large Hepatitis A outbreak, and everyone is encouraged to check their Hepatitis A vaccination status. Anyone who wishes to be vaccinated for Hepatitis A can call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8400 for a vaccination appointment. The Health Department is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

