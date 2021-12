Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 19:57 Hits: 0

Authors: GM Watch

Thacker is known for fearlessly exposing corporate front groups, dodgy experts, veiled vested interests and bad journalism. Report: Jonathan Matthews

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19954-investigative-journalist-paul-thacker-wins-prestigious-award-for-expertly-researched-articles