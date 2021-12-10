FSIS: suspect E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

During investigations, FSIS may respond by posting recalls of FSIS-regulated products linked to illness or by issuing public health alerts. Following outbreak investigations, FSIS conducts after-action reviews to identify, share, and apply lessons learned with public health, industry partners, and consumers to help prevent future illness and improve future outbreak response.

The Outcomes & References column includes links to recall notices, public health alerts, and after-action review reports, as well as CDC outbreak notices for selected multistate foodborne outbreaks, which provide additional information. For a list of all foodborne outbreaks reported to CDC since 1998, please use the CDC National Outbreak Reporting System Dashboard.

Outbreak YearPathogenProductOutcomes & ReferencesActive
2021Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli)Beef, ground (suspect)Yes
2021Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli)Beef, ground (suspect)No
2021Salmonella HadarTurkey, ground

FSIS Public Notification: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Raw Ground Turkey Products Linked to Salmonella Hadar Illness

CDC Notice: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Ground Turkey

No
2021Salmonella EnteritidisChicken, raw, frozen, breaded, stuffedFSIS Public Notification: Serenade Foods Recalls Frozen Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products due to Possible Salmonella Enteritidis Contamination
FSIS Public Notification: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Frozen Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

CDC Notice: Investigation Details | Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Frozen Breaded Stuffe…

No
2021Listeria monocytogenesPrecooked Chicken

FSIS Public Notification: Tyson Foods Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

CDC Notice: Listeria Outbreak Linked to Fully Cooked Chicken

No
2021Salmonella Infantis and Salmonella TyphimuriumItalian-style meats

FSIS Public Notification: Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Uncured Antipasto Meat Products Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

CDC Notice: Salmonella Outbreaks Linked to Italian-Style Meats

No
2021Escherichia coli O145 (E. coli)Beef, ground (suspect)No
2021Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:-Italian-style salami sticksFSIS Public Notification: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Salame Stick Products Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
FSIS Public Notification: Euro Foods Dba Citterio USA Corp. Recalls Salame Stick Products Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

CDC Notice: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Salami Sticks

No
2021Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli)Unknown

CDC Notice: View CDC Investigation Notice

No
2021Listeria monocytogenesUnknownNo

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/fsis-suspect-e-coli-outbreak-linked-to-ground-beef/

