FSIS: suspect E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef

During investigations, FSIS may respond by posting recalls of FSIS-regulated products linked to illness or by issuing public health alerts. Following outbreak investigations, FSIS conducts after-action reviews to identify, share, and apply lessons learned with public health, industry partners, and consumers to help prevent future illness and improve future outbreak response.
The Outcomes & References column includes links to recall notices, public health alerts, and after-action review reports, as well as CDC outbreak notices for selected multistate foodborne outbreaks, which provide additional information. For a list of all foodborne outbreaks reported to CDC since 1998, please use the CDC National Outbreak Reporting System Dashboard.
|Outbreak Year
|Pathogen
|Product
|Outcomes & References
|Active
|2021
|Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli)
|Beef, ground (suspect)
|Yes
|2021
|Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli)
|Beef, ground (suspect)
|No
|2021
|Salmonella Hadar
|Turkey, ground
FSIS Public Notification: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Raw Ground Turkey Products Linked to Salmonella Hadar Illness
CDC Notice: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Ground Turkey
|No
|2021
|Salmonella Enteritidis
|Chicken, raw, frozen, breaded, stuffed
|FSIS Public Notification: Serenade Foods Recalls Frozen Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products due to Possible Salmonella Enteritidis Contamination
FSIS Public Notification: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Frozen Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
CDC Notice: Investigation Details | Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Frozen Breaded Stuffe…
|No
|2021
|Listeria monocytogenes
|Precooked Chicken
FSIS Public Notification: Tyson Foods Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
CDC Notice: Listeria Outbreak Linked to Fully Cooked Chicken
|No
|2021
|Salmonella Infantis and Salmonella Typhimurium
|Italian-style meats
FSIS Public Notification: Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Uncured Antipasto Meat Products Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
CDC Notice: Salmonella Outbreaks Linked to Italian-Style Meats
|No
|2021
|Escherichia coli O145 (E. coli)
|Beef, ground (suspect)
|No
|2021
|Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:-
|Italian-style salami sticks
|FSIS Public Notification: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Salame Stick Products Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
FSIS Public Notification: Euro Foods Dba Citterio USA Corp. Recalls Salame Stick Products Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination
CDC Notice: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Salami Sticks
|No
|2021
|Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli)
|Unknown
CDC Notice: View CDC Investigation Notice
|No
|2021
|Listeria monocytogenes
|Unknown
|No
