Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 08:20 Hits: 11

Authors: GM Watch

Advocates for clear labelling of genetically modified ingredients say the agency’s required language is confusing to consumers

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19952-usda-is-facing-a-legal-challenge-over-its-new-gmo-labelling-standards