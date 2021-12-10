Noodles in South Africa possible link to the deaths of three children

Articles

Dispatch Live reports that the National Consumer Commission (NCC) says it is investigating Grandisync CC, the supplier of Howe Instant Noodles, after finding “reasonable suspicion” that it supplied unsafe goods that posed a potential health risk.

Acting NCC commissioner Thezi Mabuza said: “The NCC has commissioned an investigation against Grandisync CC, who is a supplier based in Uitenhage, who supplied the Howe instant noodles,” she said.

TimesLIVE reported that three children, including a four-month-old, died, allegedly after eating noodles in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape police are investigating the tragic deaths of three young children from Gqeberha who allegedly died after eating noodles bought from a local shop.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that the three children — Sinothando Ngwendu, 11, Olwam Ngwendu, 7, and four-month-old Athenkosi Ngwendu — left with their grandparents to visit family in New Brighton on Saturday.

On Sunday, Sinothando went to the shop and bought a packet of noodles, Naidu said. “She cooked it and the three children ate before leaving to go back to Motherwell. When they arrived home in Motherwell, she complained of feeling nauseous,” Naidu said.

Naidu said the girl was given water by her grandmother.

Later, seven-year-old Olwam also complained of stomach cramps and nausea.

“While being driven with private transport to the Motherwell clinic, they passed away.”

Shortly after the two children left for hospital, Athenkosi also died while on the way to hospital in another vehicle, Naidu said, adding that a postmortem would be conducted.

An inquest docket was opened.

Mabuza said that while the commission was awaiting laboratory results, the investigation would help understand the nature, causes, extent and degree of the risk to the public.

“Consumer safety is at the heart of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA). Should our investigation reveal that indeed Grandisnyc CC contravened the provisions of the act, we will refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal for the imposition of an administrative fine of 10% of their total annual turnover, or R1,000,000 — whichever is the greater,” she said.

