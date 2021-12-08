Cockroach infestation shuts Lahaina Sports Bar

Category: Food Hits: 6
The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Lahaina Sports Bar, located at 843 Wainee St., due to a cockroach infestation. Both adult and juvenile cockroach activity was observed.
The food establishment, operated by Lahaina Café, LLC, received the red placard on December 2, 2021 and must remain closed until all of the violations are resolved and DOH conducts a follow-up inspection before allowing the food establishment to reopen to the public.
During a routine inspection, the DOH inspector noted the following critical violations:
DOH had cited the restaurant before for the presence of roaches, grease build-up and food debris at previous inspections and had discussed remedial actions with the owner as recently as May 2021. At this inspection, it was determined the food establishment needed to be immediately closed to protect public health.
DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before they are allowed to reopen:
A follow up inspection was rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 due to ongoing weather and road conditions. The re-inspection is to determine the status of the roach population and the progress of the clean-up efforts, and if the establishment can be allowed to reopen to the public.
