On Henry’s Farm, Experimenting with Radical Adaptation to the Climate Crisis

In late September, Henry Brockman kneeled in the field, harvesting dried beans, their vines entwined over parched, dusty soil marked by fissures resembling lightening strands. He tugged the deep brown pods in a bushel basket alongside him beneath the early autumn sun in the rolling glacial hills of Congerville, Illinois. It had been two months since it had rained.

By late October, heavy rains arrived, but the month would historically come and go without a frost. Thin ice crystals would finally blanket Brockman’s operation, called Henry’s Farm, in the dark, crisp morning hours of November 2. As Thanksgiving nears, the fields will slip into a slumber.

Brockman, 57, a small compact man who says he always carries the aroma “of the last thing he harvested,” will not rest, however. After 28 years as an organic vegetable farmer, he says climate change has forced him to “start over” and spurred him to a state of constant experimentation as he works to literally keep his farm afloat and make it as resilient as possible for the coming generation.

Central Illinois is seeing weather and temperature extremes, as is the rest of the country. The climate there is changing that it has in the past, explains Don Wuebbles, director of climate science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

However, the region’s most significant changes are occurring at night. While the average temperature in the state has increased 1-2 degrees over the last century, the increase in overnight temperatures has exceeded 3 degrees in some parts of the state.

This part of the Corn Belt has seen a 10 percent increase in precipitation over the last century and the number of 2-inch rain days in Illinois has soared 40 percent in that time. As a result, the state has seen an increase in soil moisture. But, due to elevated rates of evaporation, the soil also tends to dry out faster, and longer dry spells have become more common.

All of these changes will likely make both crops more susceptible to weeds, pests, and diseases, which will likely lower yields.

“We have models that say by mid-century, there will be a 10 to 50 percent decrease in yields in Central Illinois. We really have to think ahead,” Wuebbles warns.

Six years ago, Brockman took a year off farming and started doing just that. He penned an emotional 18-page letter to his children, Aozora, Sora, and Kazami. It was written as if from the future, to warn them about climate change. Dotting it are words such as “mourn,” “woe,” and “destruction” as well as “hope.”

In the scenario he imagined, the farm is much smaller and mostly feeds the family. Brockman is in his 80s and corporate farms are able to produce much less food. Their synthetic, petroleum-dependent fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides are no longer widely available or affordable. Combines lay rusting in nearly barren fields. The climate in Congerville will feel like Dallas. “The world is changed,” the letter reads, “utterly, by human avarice and ignorance, and continues to change at a rate unprecedented in human history.”